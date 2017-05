By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Tickets for public tours of the Superman Building are sold out.

The tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and they were gone in just minutes.

High Rock Development will be reopening the legendary building for public tours on Saturday, February 18th and Saturday, March 4th.

On the tour, you can see the Vault, the Banking Hall, and the 25th floor with views of the city.

