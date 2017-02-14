Police locate missing East Providence man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police locate missing East Providence man

Posted: Updated:
Amir Andre Ali. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department. Amir Andre Ali. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The East Providence Police Department have located the man that officers were searching for Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were searching for 42-year-old Amir Andre Ali, who is known to frequent local libraries, was found at the Weaver Library in East Providence.

Authorities say Amir had stated he was at a friend's house in Fall River, Massachusetts.    

Police Amir described as a light skinned black male, standing at about 5'8", weighing around 150 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.

The East Providence Police Department would like thank anyone who provided assistance during the search.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.