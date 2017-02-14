Police locate missing East Providence man

Amir Andre Ali. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department.
By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The East Providence Police Department have located the man that officers were searching for Tuesday afternoon.
Officials were searching for 42-year-old Amir Andre Ali, who is known to frequent local libraries, was found at the Weaver Library in East Providence.
Authorities say Amir had stated he was at a friend's house in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Police Amir described as a light skinned black male, standing at about 5'8", weighing around 150 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.
The East Providence Police Department would like thank anyone who provided assistance during the search.
