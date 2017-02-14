Police locate missing East Providence man

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The East Providence Police Department have located the man that officers were searching for Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were searching for 42-year-old Amir Andre Ali, who is known to frequent local libraries, was found at the Weaver Library in East Providence.

Authorities say Amir had stated he was at a friend's house in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police Amir described as a light skinned black male, standing at about 5'8", weighing around 150 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair, and a full beard.

The East Providence Police Department would like thank anyone who provided assistance during the search.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017