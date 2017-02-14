RI GOP files complaint against Speaker Mattiello's PAC - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI GOP files complaint against Speaker Mattiello's PAC

Posted:

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island’s GOP Chair Brandon Bill has filed a complaint with the Board of Elections against Speaker Nick Mattiello’s political action committee.

Bell is accusing the Fund for Democratic Leadership PAC of going over the $25,000 cap for yearly total campaign contributions, donating $38,100 in monetary contributions to 40 candidates and 5 party committees.

The 64-page complaint also alleges the PAC spent potentially $101,050 in-kind contributions to candidates in the form of advertising on a news website, and on polling and consulting services, arguing the $31,500 spent on the aforementioned ads was never reported by the PAC.

Mattiello is the chair of the PAC. "I think it's significant,” Bell told ABC6 News. “I think it's important to hold these people accountable, especially when you're in leadership and you can't follow the campaign finance laws."

Bell is calling on the Board of Elections to investigate and impose fines if necessary.

A spokesperson for Speaker Mattiello released a statement, saying: "Speaker Mattiello is currently reviewing the complaint. If mistakes were made, they were unintentional in nature. Everything has been reported openly and transparently and, if errors were made, we will work with the Board of Elections to address and correct them."

