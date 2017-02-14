Falling icicles causes significant damage at Convention Center - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Falling icicles causes significant damage at Convention Center

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Melting icicles and snow piling on the roof are proving to be a big problem at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Tuesday.

The general manager Larry Lepore told ABC6 News leaks and significant water damage were discovered on Monday on the fifth floor.

Icicles that were present had melted and fallen from the higher level, and penetrated a membrane roof, allowing water in.

Crews blocked off part of Sabin Street today to remove the snow using a crane.

In addition to the crane, men worked to shovel the snow off the roof.

Lepore said the icicle that penetrated the roof initially left a quarter-size hole, but with water damage, parts of the ceiling began to collapse.

The Lumber and Building Materials Expo is still scheduled to open Wednesday at 7:00 a.m., leaving crews scrambling to remove the snow, and make the necessary repairs.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

