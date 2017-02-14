UPDATE: Man charged with OUI after rollover in Somerset

By: News Staff

SOMERSET, M.A. - One man was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after his car hit a snow bank, hit another car, rolled over and hit a house.

Officials told ABC6 that the operator was charged with an OUI.

Police say they responded around 8:45 p.m., at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Cheryl Lane, for the report of a rollover.

Witnesses say they saw the car roll multiple times, go airborne, and hit a house located at 693 Pleasant Street.

The operator was the only one injured in the crash, and was transported to RI Hospital with minor injuries.

A court date has not been set at this time.

