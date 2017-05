By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Shea Raiders managed to hold off host East Greenwich for a 76 to 74 victory in overtime. The win kept the Raiders unbeaten. Freshman Erickson Bans score 9 of the Raiders 15 points in the OT., He scored 20 in the game. The Avengers Pat Shea was the game's high scorer with 26 points.