Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Tom Brady

By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — It is an honor that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might want to pass on. Zoo Atlanta is naming a cockroach after the Pats’ QB.

The Zoo is making good on a Super Bowl bet with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The loser had to name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback. Of course, the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Zoo Atlanta has introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a Facebook video, including a tiny Tom Brady.

