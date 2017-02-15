UPDATE: Cranston Yorkie killer receives maximum sentence

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. – Nicola Patalano, 60, of Cranston, was sentenced Wednesday for beating and killing his neighbor’s Yorkie, Missy.

Patalano was sentenced to two years, the maximum penalty for the November 2014 killing.

Patalano will serve four months at the Adult Correctional Institution, eight months on home confinement, and the remainder of his sentence suspended with probation.

In addition to the sentence, Patalano must take anger management classes, perform 100 hours of community service, and make a $500 donation to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Patalano was also ordered to have no contact with the owner of the Yorkie.

The killing occurred on November 21, 2014. Around 1:30 p.m., Dolores Antonelli was walking Missy near her home in Cranston at the same time that Patalano was walking his terrier. Missy broke free from her leash and began barking at Patalano’s dog, never making contact.

Patalano hit Missy multiple times with his wooden cane on her head and body, as Antonelli screamed for him to stop. The impact knocked Missy unconscious and unresponsive.

Missy was pronounced dead at the veterinarian’s office.

Patalano admitted striking Missy several times to Cranston Police and stated, “I hit the dog to kill it.”

