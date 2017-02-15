UPDATE: Cranston Yorkie killer receives maximum sentence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Cranston Yorkie killer receives maximum sentence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – Nicola Patalano, 60, of Cranston, was sentenced Wednesday for beating and killing his neighbor’s Yorkie, Missy.

Patalano was sentenced to two years, the maximum penalty for the November 2014 killing.

Patalano will serve four months at the Adult Correctional Institution, eight months on home confinement, and the remainder of his sentence suspended with probation.

In addition to the sentence, Patalano must take anger management classes, perform 100 hours of community service, and make a $500 donation to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Patalano was also ordered to have no contact with the owner of the Yorkie.

The killing occurred on November 21, 2014. Around 1:30 p.m., Dolores Antonelli was walking Missy near her home in Cranston at the same time that Patalano was walking his terrier. Missy broke free from her leash and began barking at Patalano’s dog, never making contact.

Patalano hit Missy multiple times with his wooden cane on her head and body, as Antonelli screamed for him to stop. The impact knocked Missy unconscious and unresponsive.

Missy was pronounced dead at the veterinarian’s office.

Patalano admitted striking Missy several times to Cranston Police and stated, “I hit the dog to kill it.”

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.