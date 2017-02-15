Police: Suspect made off with over $100 in Sharpie products - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Suspect made off with over $100 in Sharpie products

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police are searching for a suspect who stole more than $100 worth of Sharpie products from a retailer.

The Warwick Police Department says a man was caught on camera stealing a large amount of Sharpie products from a Hobby Lobby store Jan. 18th.

Police say the man was last seen riding away from the area on a bicycle.

Warwick police labeled the man the “Sharpie Swindler” in a Facebook post that also contains his picture. Authorities urge residents to call Warwick police if they recognize the man.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.