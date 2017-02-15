GOP files complaint against Mattiello-led campaign fund

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint over a political action committee led by Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

State GOP Chairman Brandon Bell said Tuesday he is filing the complaint asking the state board of elections to investigate whether the Fund for Democratic Leadership PAC exceeded a cap on campaign contributions.

Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, is chairman of the committee that helps support Democratic candidates.

Bell says PACs can contribute no more than $25,000 to candidates and party committees in a single year, but the fund spent more than $38,000 contributing to 40 candidates and five party committees last year.

A spokeswoman for Mattiello says he is reviewing the complaint. She says if any mistakes were made, they were unintentional.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017