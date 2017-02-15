State legislators seek to ban investments in Trump's wall

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A group of Democratic state legislators wants to ban Rhode Island from investing in companies that work with the Trump administration to build a proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Aaron Regunberg, a Providence Democrat, says the bill he's introducing is meant to send notice to President Donald Trump that the state rejects xenophobia and values its immigrant communities.

It would require the State Investment Commission to try to identify businesses that contract to build the border wall.

Four other Democrats are co-sponsoring the bill, which is expected to be filed this week. Rhode Island's legislature is controlled by Democrats, but some have sharply different views on illegal immigration.

Another group of Democrats is proposing to punish local government officials who don't cooperate with federal immigration enforcement prerogatives.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017