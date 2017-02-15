Teacher charged following town hall forum with RI delegation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Teacher charged following town hall forum with RI delegation

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A retired teacher from Middletown was charged with disorderly conduct for her "unruly" behavior following a recent town hall meeting with Rhode Island's congressional delegation.

The Providence Journal reports 59-year-old Elizabeth Ward was released on a summons to appear on Feb. 28 immediately after her arrest on Sunday.

Ward said she placed a "Rule 19" sign in front of U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin while he was getting his picture taken.

Ward said she "got loud and started yelling"' when a staffer told her to stop.

The sign was in reference to a little-known Senate rule that Republicans used to stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, from reading a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King that criticized then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, who was later confirmed as U.S. Attorney General. 

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.