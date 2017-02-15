Teacher charged following town hall forum with RI delegation

By: The Associated Press

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A retired teacher from Middletown was charged with disorderly conduct for her "unruly" behavior following a recent town hall meeting with Rhode Island's congressional delegation.

The Providence Journal reports 59-year-old Elizabeth Ward was released on a summons to appear on Feb. 28 immediately after her arrest on Sunday.

Ward said she placed a "Rule 19" sign in front of U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin while he was getting his picture taken.

Ward said she "got loud and started yelling"' when a staffer told her to stop.

The sign was in reference to a little-known Senate rule that Republicans used to stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, from reading a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King that criticized then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, who was later confirmed as U.S. Attorney General.

