Raimondo says public benefits system could take year to fix

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's governor says it could take another year to fix the state's new error-prone public benefits computer system that has caused delays in distributing food stamps and other benefits.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday blamed contractor Deloitte for delivering a broken system and says it should never have rolled out in September.

An action plan unveiled Wednesday by Raimondo's acting human services director calls for hiring more staff to improve customer service and stop the growing number of pending applications. Raimondo also says she'll continue to withhold payment to Deloitte and demand a new contract that ties payments to performance.

Rhode Island's top health official overseeing the project, Secretary of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Roberts, stepped down Tuesday over the problems. Two other officials resigned last month.

