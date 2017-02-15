Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department's Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.

But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.

The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn't immediately returned.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.