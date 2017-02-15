Rhode Island House to debate rules changes

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island House of Representatives is preparing for its first real debate of the year as Republican legislators propose reforms they say will make the legislative process more transparent.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on rules legislation Wednesday.

GOP lawmakers are planning to introduce several amendments on the House floor. Most of their proposed reforms are designed to prevent bills from being shuttled to passage with little vetting, especially during the end of the legislature's annual session.

Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes of Coventry has also proposed reforms to make the legislative process more democratic and limit the power of the House leadership.

Democrats who control the rules committee didn't endorse his proposed reforms last week before sending the legislation to the full House.

