Deer rescued after falling through ice on Scituate Reservior

FOSTER, R.I. – A deer was rescued Wednesday after falling through the ice on the Scituate Reservior on Ponaganset Road in Foster.

Ice crews were able to save the deer and both ice rescue crews and the deer were returned to dry land.

The Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company, South Foster Volunteer Fire Company, Moosup Valley Fire Company, Foster Ambulance Corps, Foster Police Department, Foster Animal Control, Scituate Animal Control, Scituate Fire Department, and DEM assisted in the rescue.

