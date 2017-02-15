Trafficking laced heroin? Two in Rhode Island accused - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Trafficking laced heroin? Two in Rhode Island accused

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two Rhode Island residents have been accused of trafficking heroin laced with the drug fentanyl into the state.              

A federal jury on Wednesday indicted 49-year-old Agustin Acevedo and 42-year-old Dismery Uceta, both of Providence, on drug charges including possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute.              

Prosecutors say Acevedo and Uceta were driving a rented car from New York City to Rhode Island last April when a Rhode Island state trooper pulled them over for speeding and noticed a brick-like object in the car.

Authorities say the brick was later determined to be a kilogram of heroin laced with fentanyl.             

Acevedo and Uceta were detained by federal drug agents who also responded to the traffic stop.              

A lawyer representing the two did not immediately comment.

