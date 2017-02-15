El Tiburon nightclub shooter found guilty - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

El Tiburon nightclub shooter found guilty

Michael Stokes. Michael Stokes.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The man arrested for a triple shooting at "El-Tiburon" nightclub in 2015 was found guilty on Wednesday.

Authorities say 27-year-old Michael Stokes was found guilty of three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of carrying a firearm without a license. 

Back on October 17th, 2015, Stokes said he was arguing with Dwayne “Fat Cat” Monteiro, and as Stokes walked towards the exit, he turned, pointed a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol at Monteiro, and fired multiple times. 

Three bullets hit Monteiro, and two other individuals standing nearby also suffered gunshot wounds.

A witness inside the nightclub at the time of the shooting identified Stokes as the shooter.

After the shooting however, Stokes fled the state.

He was later apprehended in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals at his mother’s home.

Officials say Stokes was taken back to the ACI.

