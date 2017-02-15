Malden house fire kills elderly couple - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Malden house fire kills elderly couple

By: The Associated Press

MALDEN, M.A. - Fire officials say an elderly man and woman were killed after their apartment caught fire in suburban Boston.            

Authorities say the blaze in Malden broke out around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were able to subdue the fire quickly.              

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife later died from her injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Authorities did not identify either victim.              

Fire officials say the fire began in the living room near a couch and was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Investigators found that there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in the home.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

