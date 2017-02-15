Dartmouth rollover sends one to hospital, shuts down road

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, M.A. – A rollover Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital, and detoured traffic for about an hour, authorities say.

Police responded to State Road around 8:00 a.m., for the report of a rollover after a two car motor vehicle crash.

According to Dartmouth Police, 90-year-old Phyllis Mercer, of Dartmouth, and 18-year-old Sean Davies, of Somerset were the only people involved in the crash.

Davies was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say traffic on State Road was shut down and detoured for approximately one hour.

No further information is available at this time.

