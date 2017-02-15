Rhode Island state senators push for mental health reform - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island state senators push for mental health reform

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island state senators are introducing a package of bills to reform the state's mental health care system.              

Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed announced the bipartisan legislation Wednesday.              

Some of the 14 bills aim to fix what Paiva Weed describes as a flawed mental health care credentialing process that leaves some providers waiting up to six months to see patients who need immediate treatment.              

Other bills would expand home-visiting programs, require mental health treatment policies at the state's public colleges, and provide $2 million to provide mental health training to correctional officers and police.              

Several of the proposals emerged from hearings on mental health that happened in the fall.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

