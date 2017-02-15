Three children, two adults taken to hospital after CO incident

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Three children and two adults have been taken to the hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to Pleasant View Ave, around 8:33 p.m., after a call came from a male reporting his family had been overcome carbon monoxide.

"When our companies arrived there, they found three pediatric patients and two adults that appeared to have been overcome by carbon monoxide," said Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer.

Three children ages, seven, nine and eleven, were transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital. Two were unconscious when firefighters arrived on scene.

Authorities say an unconscious female was found and subsequently transported to Our Lady of Fatima hospital.

Crews are investigating the incident at this time, and believe it may have been caused due to a problem with the heating system; saying there was evidence of soot on the carpet.

Officials say they believe the father was in the garage at the time of the incident, and upon entering the home realized something was wrong and called 911. He was conscious and alert when authorities arrived and was also taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

