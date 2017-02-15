PC Friars Overtake Xavier with Strong Second Half in Win at the Dunk

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Xavier on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 75-63. The Friars improved 16-11 overall on the season and 6-8 in BIG EAST action. The Musketeers fell to 18-8 on the season and 8-5 in the BIG EAST. Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) led the Friars with 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Teammate Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) chipped in with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Friars got on the board first, with an impressive dunk from Kalif Young (Vaughn, Ontario) from Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) 19 seconds into the game. Xavier capitalized and took the lead on a layup by J.P. Macura at 14:11, 8-6. The Musketeers continued to pressure the Friar defense and took a double-digit lead at 7:44, 20-10. Maliek White (Richmond, Va.) responded with a three-point basket to decrease the Musketeer lead, 20-13, with 7:26 left in the half. The Friars made an offensive push late in the first half, when Bullock netted a three-point shot to decrease the Musketeers lead to four points, 31-27. Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) connected on a put back with one second remaining in the half and the Friars trailed by two points entering the locker room (31-29).

The Friars were led by Cartwright on 10 points and three rebounds. The Musketeers were led by RaShid Gaston on 12 points and seven rebounds.

Early in the second, Cartwright evened the score off a jump shot followed by a tip-in at 18:37, 33-33. The point guard lifted the Friars to their first lead of the second half at 16:08, 37-36. The Friars and Musketeers continued to trade baskets throughout the second half, the Friars shot an impressive 64.5% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc to increase their lead during the second by as many as 18. With 7:35 left in the game, freshman Maliek White made a layup to increase the Friars’ lead to 11 points (59-48). The Friars lead never fell below double digits again over the remainder of the game.

Cartwright led the Friars with 17 points, followed by Bullock with his third double-double of the season. Jalen Lindsey added 13 points and Isaiah Jackson contributed with 10 points (all in the second half) to help pace the Friars.

Musketeers were led by Macura with 17 points. Gaston finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Friars will return to action in Omaha, Neb. against Creighton University on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FSN/OSN.