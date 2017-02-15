Rhody Suffers Disappointing Home Loss to Fordham - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhody Suffers Disappointing Home Loss to Fordham

Posted: Updated:

   KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) _ Jovantae Hawkins scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and Fordham earned a 53-43 win over Rhode Island in a heavily skewed defensive battle on Wednesday night.    

    Both teams struggled mightily at times offensively.  Each finished under 40 percent shooting, neither reaching the 20 field goal plateau, and they combined to finish 5 of 35 from 3-point range.    

    Christian Sengfelder added his second double-double of the season, 17 points and 13 boards, for the Rams (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10).    

    Hassan Martin led Rhode Island (16-9, 8-5) with 15 points. The 43 points scored is the Rams' lowest output of the season.    

    The score was tied at 40 with 7:14 remaining, and then Fordham started to pull away. Hawkins made a layup and a 3-pointer to spark an 8-1 spurt and a 48-41 lead. After Rhode Island cut it to five, another 5-0 Rams spurt pushed its lead to double-digits.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.