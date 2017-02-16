URI Baseball Team Picked to Win A-10 as they Open the Season thi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Baseball Team Picked to Win A-10 as they Open the Season this Weekend

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The URI baseball team opens the season this weekend as they travel to Louisiana for warmer weather and three games to start the year.

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit spent time with the Rams before they headed South.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.