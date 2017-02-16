Burrillville Energy Siting Board vote today - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Burrillville Energy Siting Board vote today

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The development of the Burrillville Power Plant will be decided later Thursday afternoon.

Rhode Island’s Energy Facility Siting Board will vote on whether to dismiss Invenergy’s proposed development plan.

This comes after the board rejected the town’s request for a 45 day extension to review the plans.

In January, the Providence City Council passed a non-binding resolution banning of the use of its water being sold to the plant.

Johnston had planned to source Invenergy water needed to operate the plant. However, the town gets its water from Providence.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.