Burrillville Energy Siting Board vote today

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The development of the Burrillville Power Plant will be decided later Thursday afternoon.

Rhode Island’s Energy Facility Siting Board will vote on whether to dismiss Invenergy’s proposed development plan.

This comes after the board rejected the town’s request for a 45 day extension to review the plans.

In January, the Providence City Council passed a non-binding resolution banning of the use of its water being sold to the plant.

Johnston had planned to source Invenergy water needed to operate the plant. However, the town gets its water from Providence.

