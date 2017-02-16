Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses Thursday.

“A Day Without Immigrants” is meant to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and the country’s way of life.

Actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, and Austin, Texas.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He has blamed high unemployment on immigration.

Organizers in Philadelphia say they expect hundreds of workers and families to participate.

They say the action will also demonstrate the potential effect of massive immigration raids in the city.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.