Russian spy ship spotted off the coast of Groton, CT

GROTON, Conn. — A Russian spy ship was been spotted off the coast of Groton, Connecticut Wednesday.

The ship was patrolling the waters south of the submarine base because that is the closest it can get to the coast from international waters.

ABC6 News was told that the vessel is outfitted with high-tech spying equipment and that it left Cuba earlier this week.

Senator Jack Reed, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a statement Wednesday about the perceived threat.

“The Russian Navy and others routinely operate such vessels in international waters,” said Senator Reed.

Reed continued to say he has full faith in the readiness of U.S. military forces.

