By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Newport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a larceny investigation.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, authorities shared surveillance footage that depicts the potential suspects in that investigation.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, you are urged to contact the Newport Police Detectives at 401-847-8300, ext 5756 or e-mail jhead@cityofnewport.com

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017