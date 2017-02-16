UPDATE: State police arrest third suspect in diaper heist

Aubrey/Mitchell Bettis, and Damon Martin. Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The third person wanted for stealing $90,000 worth of diapers has been caught by Rhode Island State Police.

44-year-old Rodney Dalzon of Providence is the last suspect wanted in last week’s theft.

State police previously arrested Mitchell Bettis and Damon Martin.

Bettis was hired to deliver 2,000 boxes of diapers from Pennsylvania to the Amazon distribution center in Fall River.

Dalzon is being held without bail pending another hearing.

The Rhode Island State Police say they have recovered an additional 600 boxes of diapers on Friday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers originally destined for the Amazon distribution center in Fall River.

Authorities say the additional amount of boxes were recovered from a private home in Cranston Friday afternoon.

The 600 boxes are estimated to be worth around $24,000.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the theft on Thursday, and officers are still searching for a third suspect.

The Rhode Island State Police say 59-year-old Aubrey Bettis, who also goes by Mitchell Bettis of Providence, and 41-year-old Damon Martin, or Coventry were arrested after detectives raided a property on Smith Street, where 900 boxes of diapers were recovered.

Detectives say the hefty amount of diapers was scheduled to be delivered to the Amazon distribution center in Fall River, but the drop off never happened.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Bettis was hired by the owner of the delivery truck, and on February 9th, 2017, Bettis was directed to drive the large load of diapers from Pennsylvania to the Amazon distribution facility.

Authorities believe when Bettis arrived in Rhode Island that evening he allegedly sold the diapers.

On the following Monday, February, 13th, 2017 Bettis allegedly called the truck’s owner to say the truck could be picked up in the parking lot of the Super Eight Motel in West Greenwich, and that he wouldn’t be able to make the delivery.

After hearing of the sudden change, the unidentified owner of the truck flew to Rhode Island and found the truck completely empty.

State Police soon learned some of the diapers were being held in an empty storefront on Smith Street.

Officers subsequently obtained a search warrant and raided the store around 11:15 a.m., where a large amount of diapers were recovered.

Police say each box is sold for around $40, and each box holds about 100 diapers.

The two men arrested are charged with the following offenses: Bettis was charged with larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy.

Martin was charged with larceny over $1,500, receiving stolen goods, and conspiracy.

