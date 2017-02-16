Missing wedding band found in Taunton pizza shop

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

TAUNTON, M.A. – The search is on to find the owner of a wedding ban found in a local pizza shop on Monday.

According to Taunton House of Pizza on Middleboro Ave, a solid white ring, engraved with what appears to be the name Maria, and another name that is unreadable was found on the floor of the shop.

The ring has a wedding date engraved into as well, that date was not mentioned, but the year is 1998.

Anyone with information leading the safe return of the ban to its owner is encouraged to call Taunton House of Pizza at (508) 823-6316.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017