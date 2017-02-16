New Bedford student brings airsoft pistol to school, shoots clas - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford student brings airsoft pistol to school, shoots classmate

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – Authorities at a local school are contemplating appropriate disciplinary measures after sixth grader was brought a airsoft pistol to school on Tuesday.

According to authorities at Global Learning Charter Public Schools, a sixth grade student brought an airsoft pistol into the school, fired a single shot where the pellot hit another student in the arm.

‘Fortunately, no serious injury was inflicted. This does not diminish the fact that the student brought a weapon into the building’, said a letter sent to parents by Executive Director Dr. Stephen Furtado.

Police were notified of the incident.

You can read the full letter below:

