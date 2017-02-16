Rhode Island treasurer moves state deposits to local banks - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island treasurer moves state deposits to local banks

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- Rhode Island is moving millions of dollars in state cash to local banks and credit unions.        

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a Democrat, said Thursday that the new initiative he calls "Bank Local" could help small businesses get loans.        

The money moving to six local financial institutions has historically been deposited in large national and international banks.         

Magaziner's office says about $4.5 million has been deposited to in-state accounts since the initiative launched several weeks ago.

The amount is based on 47 loans made to local businesses with no more than 100 employees.

Qualifying loans are for up to $250,000.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.