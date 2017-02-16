UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Fall River teen

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. – The Fall River Police Department announced on Friday the missing Fall River teenager has been found safe.

Authorities were attempting to locate 16-year-old Jasmine Charpentier, who has been missing since February 6th, 2017.

Charpentier was located in Fall River.

Police were searching for Charpentier in Fall River and believed she could have possibly be in Boston, Massachusetts as well.

The Fall River Police Department would like to thank anyone that provided information that helped locate the 16-year-old.

No further information is available at this time.

