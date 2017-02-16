Seven displaced after Fall River fire

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Fall River Thursday evening.

Crews responded to 488 Ridge Street, around 6:07 p.m. for the report of a kitchen fire on the first floor and heavy smoke filling the building.

Officials say the residents were able to evacuate the property safely, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor, but the smoke and fire damage in the home was deemed unsafe to the residents.

