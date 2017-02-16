State Rep. calls for investigation into Deloitte

Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima is asking for Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General to investigate the company responsible for building the state’s new benefits system, Deloitte.

"How can you knowingly take money for your product, knowing that it is faulty, knowing that there were these problems all over the place?” said State Rep. Lima.

A scathing report released Wednesday revealed that Deloitte launched a defective and broken system. It also says the vendor failed to share important information about UHIP prior to the September launch.

"It's so frustrating the realize that this company knows their product is defective and they still keep selling their product,” said Lima.

Rep. Lima wants a criminal and civil investigation opened.

She cites nearly two decades of problems that the company has encountered across the country.

As an example, she provides a 2013 article from the Palm Beach Post in Florida.

"The Florida unemployment compensation system's new, $63 million website has left a trail of frustrated users, filling Facebook and Twitter with tales of online malfunctions and help lines that don't."

Even by reading the first line, you can see the similarities between the problems in Florida for years ago and those with UHIP now.

"I want Rhode Island to recoup all the money that they've paid out and I want Rhode Island to get punitive damages for all the suffering that this company knowingly caused,” said Lima.

Governor Raimondo said Wednesday that she is not ruling out legal action against Deloitte. We did reach out to the company for a statement but as of Thursday night we did not hear back.

(C) WLNE 2017