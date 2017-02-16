Vice Admiral turns down national security job - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Vice Admiral turns down national security job


Vice Admiral Robert Harward Vice Admiral Robert Harward

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.      

A senior White House official says Harward turned the offer down due to financial and family commitments.            

The official spoke anonymously because Harward's decision has not been publicly announced.          

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.              

Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

