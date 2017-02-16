UPDATE: Medical marijuana found in Smithfield CO house

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Fire crews have confirmed there was a medical marijuana growing operation at the home where a woman and her three children were exposed to heavy levels of carbon monoxide last Wednesday.

Kristen LaTour, the 47-year-old mother passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday. She never regained consciousness after being resuscitated and rushed to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

Lawrence LaTour, 47, was working in the garage on 9 Pleasant View Avenue when he went back into his home and found his wife Kristen and their three young children drifting in and out of consciousness.

"The crews started CPR on the mother who was unconscious and pulse-less. The three children were lethargic but were breathing," said Chief Robert Seltzer.

The three children ages 7, 9, and 11 were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Fire officials confirmed the family was poisoned by carbon monoxide.

"The cause of this incident here appears to be a faulty heating system," said Chief Seltzer.

Unfortunately, there were no working carbon monoxide detectors or smoke alarms inside the home.

"Certainly this could have been avoided if there was an operating CO detector where the family was in the house," said Chief Seltzer.

The house is owned by the nearby Greenville Public Library who bought the property a year ago.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family we wish them a very speedy recovery," Director of the Greenville Public Library Dorothy Swain.

Fire officials say they inspected the property when it was bought and there were working detectors.

A member of the library's Board of Trustees telling ABC6 the tenants had not reported any heating issues.

"The library's always put forward it's best efforts to maintain that property and to take good care of the tenants and we still maintain to this day that we've done so," Nick Loring.

There is a GoFundMe page that is set up for the LaTour family to help with medical bills. Click here to donate: www.gofundme.com/latours

