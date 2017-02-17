Rhode Island State Police hires expert to review policies

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is being hired as a consultant to help the Rhode Island State Police improve its recruitment and training and help build a more diverse department.

State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico said Friday that Terrance Gainer and his team of experts will conduct a six-month assessment to help guide future policies. The team's work will cost $225,000.

Gainer was director of the Illinois State Police before moving to Washington in 1998. He was second-in-command to the Metropolitan Police Department before becoming chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, and later served as sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. Senate.

Assumpico says a settlement with Google will cover the $225,000 cost. Money forfeited by the company has gone to agencies that helped investigate Google's advertising practices.

