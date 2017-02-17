Police arrest two men in stabbing of taxi driver

By: News Staff

Fall River Police is investigating a robbery and a stabbing of a taxi driver.

The 33-year-old taxi driver was robbed and stabbed three times in the back. It happened at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Slade Street.

According to Police, the man said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. When he tried to escape one of the men stabbed him in the back and the other started shooting.

Police arrested Carlos Callazo and Luis Cruz-Soto not far from the scene and think the men could be connected to another shooting that happened earlier that night, where a 21-year-old man suffered a wound to the head.

Collazo and Cruz-Soto will be arraigned on the stabbing this afternoon.

