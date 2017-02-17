Police arrest two men in stabbing of taxi driver - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police arrest two men in stabbing of taxi driver

Posted: Updated:
Carlos Callazo Carlos Callazo
Luis Cruz-Soto Luis Cruz-Soto

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Fall River Police is investigating a robbery and a stabbing of a taxi driver.

The 33-year-old taxi driver was robbed and stabbed three times in the back. It happened at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Slade Street.

According to Police, the man said he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. When he tried to escape one of the men stabbed him in the back and the other started shooting.

Police arrested Carlos Callazo and Luis Cruz-Soto not far from the scene and think the men could be connected to another shooting that happened earlier that night, where a 21-year-old man suffered a wound to the head.

Collazo and Cruz-Soto will be arraigned on the stabbing this afternoon.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6   2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.