An 83-year-old pedestrian that was hit while crossing the street in Newport earlier this month has died.

Police say Donald Ritter was using the crosswalk on Broadway at Caleb Earl street when a 17-year-old boy from Jamestown hit him on February 8th

Ritter died yesterday.

Police are still investigating the accident.

