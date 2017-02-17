Attleboro police search for missing teen - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Attleboro police search for missing teen

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Attleboro Police is asking for the  public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Solangi Hernandez was reported as missing from her home in Attleboro.

She was last in Lawrence running errands with a family member.

Hernandez is several months pregnant and her primary language is Spanish.

Police believe she is in the Lawrence or Boston area.

Anyone with information on  Solangi's whereabouts please contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6   2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.