Attleboro police search for missing teen

Attleboro Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Solangi Hernandez was reported as missing from her home in Attleboro.

She was last in Lawrence running errands with a family member.

Hernandez is several months pregnant and her primary language is Spanish.

Police believe she is in the Lawrence or Boston area.

Anyone with information on Solangi's whereabouts please contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

