MassDOT program allows public to report and track pothole repairs

MASSACHUSETTS- Tis' the season for pesky pot holes.

"I think its very dangerous myself, because sometimes you can be driving and you don't see one and all of a sudden you just hit a pot hole and loose control of the car," says Massachusetts driver, Patricia Reynolds.
 
Now drivers in Massachusetts like Reynolds won't have to wonder where the potholes are or if they are being taken care of thanks to MassDOT's online potholes dashboard. Here's what you see when you follow the dashboard link. The site includes a map detailing pothole locations and size, the number of potholes filled, the type of material used and the total approximate cost.

"I think it's very good for them to tell people where the pot holes are and should be repaired," says Reynolds.

People are also able to report potholes through the dashboard as well. MassDOT highway administrator Thomas Tinlin sent out a statement saying in part, "This online dashboard showcases firsthand how dollars are being spent and enables us to make more informed decisions regarding our resources and capital investments."

