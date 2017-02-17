Dartmouth Police seize 18 grams of fentanyl in Motel bust - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dartmouth Police seize 18 grams of fentanyl in Motel bust

Jose Sanches. Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department. Jose Sanches. Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department.

DARTMOUTH, M.A. – A Fairhaven man is facing multiple drug charges after police seized 18 grams of fentanyl in a motel room on Thursday.

According to police, on Thursday, February 16th, 2017, around 5:05 p.m., officers arrested 43-year-old Jose Sanches after executing a search warrant on one of the rooms at the Capri Motel located on State Road.

While investigating inside the motel room, detectives seized 18 grams of Fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging material, Suboxone strips, and Alprazolam.  

Dartmouth Police say Jose Sanches of Laura Lane, in Fairhaven was wanted on a previous arrest warrant for trafficking in more than 10 grams of Fentanyl.  

Officials say in addition to the arrest warrant, Sanches was charged with the following offenses:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 grams.
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (Suboxone).
  • Possession of Class E Drug (Alprazolam).

No further information is available at this time.

