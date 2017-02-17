Dartmouth Police seize 18 grams of fentanyl in Motel bust

Jose Sanches. Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department.

DARTMOUTH, M.A. – A Fairhaven man is facing multiple drug charges after police seized 18 grams of fentanyl in a motel room on Thursday.

According to police, on Thursday, February 16th, 2017, around 5:05 p.m., officers arrested 43-year-old Jose Sanches after executing a search warrant on one of the rooms at the Capri Motel located on State Road.

While investigating inside the motel room, detectives seized 18 grams of Fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging material, Suboxone strips, and Alprazolam.

Dartmouth Police say Jose Sanches of Laura Lane, in Fairhaven was wanted on a previous arrest warrant for trafficking in more than 10 grams of Fentanyl.

Officials say in addition to the arrest warrant, Sanches was charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking in Fentanyl more than 10 grams.

Possession of a Class B Drug (Suboxone).

Possession of Class E Drug (Alprazolam).

No further information is available at this time.

