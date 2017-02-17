Police seek man who failed to register as sex offender

Carlos Natal and Shannon Dyer Vanleeuwen. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department.

CRANSTON, R.I. - The Cranston Police Dept. is seeking the public's assistance in locating two individuals on Friday; one being a wanted sex offender.

Police say 34-year-old Carlos Natal, is wanted for failure to notify of a sex offender change of address.

At the time the warrant was issued, Natal was registered to be living at the Harrington Hall Shelter, on Howard Ave.

Officials say Natal also has outstanding warrants from both superior and district courts, and is believed to be living in Providence with a female identified as 26-year-old Shannon Dyer Vanleeuwen.

Cranston Police say Dyer Vanleeuwen has an outstanding superior court warrant related to a previous drug possession charge.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natal and Dyer Vanleeuwen is encouraged to call the Cranston Police Deptartment at 401-942-2211.

