Sixth grade girl struck by car on the way to Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A sixth grade student suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

Authorities say the young girl was dropped off in a designated ‘student drop off zone’ on Barton Street just before 8:00 a.m., so she could walk the rest of the way to West Broadway Middle School.

She was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials from Providence Public Schools say sometime during the following week a supervisor will perform a safety assessment, as well as review both pick-up, and drop-off procedures with parents.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

