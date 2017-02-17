Massachusetts daughter remembers father killed in Foster crash

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

FOSTER, RI – For Jaelynn Colon, 20, of Southbridge, the laughs at her home have faded to an eerie silence.

"Losing him is like losing a part of yourself, because you know you're funny because of him,” Colon explained teary-eyed, Friday night.

Colon learned her father, Orlando Colon, 40, also of Southbridge was killed in a car crash in Foster, Rhode Island nearly 3 weeks prior. But the reality still had not sunk in. The family told ABC6 News they have been sticking close together and relying on happy memories to get them through the day-to-day. Jaelynn Colon created a shadowbox urn capturing her father’s unique sense of humor.

"He was an annoying jokester, but that's what I’ll miss,” she said.

Colon explained her father was driving to visit his friend in southern Rhode Island when he was killed. According to State Police, James Beattie, 39, of Danielson, Connecticut was driving on route 101 in Foster when he swerved out of his lane and smashed into Colon, head-on.

Beattie was found to be high on marijuana and cocaine at the time of the incident, and Police found child pornography on his phone.

"He took my dads life away,” said Jaelynn Colon. "I want justice to be served and I want him to rot in jail.



The Colon family made note to thank the Southbridge Police officers who broke the news to them on January 29th; Officer Stanger and Officer Boidu.