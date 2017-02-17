Brown Bounced by Penn at the Pizzitola Center

Brown news release...

Providence. R.I. - Freshman Ryan Betley’s scored 23 of his career high 28 in the first half to spark Penn to a 52-25 halftime lead and cruise to a 96-72 Ivy League win over Brown at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

The loss drops Brown to 11-14 overall, 2-7 in the Ivy League, while Penn improves to 10-12 overall, 3-6 in Ivy play.

“This was a terrific effort by Penn, who was really prepared and ready to go from the beginning,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “Penn’s run (27-2) in the last seven minutes of the first half was the game.”

Brown senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) also turned in a yeoman’s performance, scoring a team high 26 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the three-point arc, and converting 7-of-7 free throws.

Freshman Josh Howard (Charlotte, NC) scored 10 points and added a career high five steals for the Bears.

Betley’s 28 points came on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, while pulling down seven rebounds and handing out four assists.

Quakers’ guard Jackson Donahue had 20 points, connecting on 6-of-10 shots from beyond the three-point arc. Devon Goodman added 14 points and AJ Brodeur had 10 points and a game high nine rebounds.

Penn shot 57-percent from the field (34-of-59), and used its decided height advantage to out-rebound the Bears by a 43-23 margin.

After trailing by as many as nine points early in the game, 17-8, Brown battled back and tied the score at 23-23 on a layup by Howard with 8:14 left in the half.

With the game tied, 25-25, with 7:35 remaining, Penn went on a 17-0 run, sparked by Betley’s eight points, to grab a 42-25 lead following two free throws by Goodman with 3:38 left in the half.

Penn’s scoring onslaught continued as the Quakers finished the half with a 27-2 run overall to grab a 52-27 lead at intermission. Betley’s 23 first half came on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Bears got back in the game with a 9-0 run to open the second half to trail, 52-35, on a layup by freshman Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) with 17:12 left.

But that was as close as the Bears would get as the Quakers quickly built up a 61-38 lead.

The Bears return to the home hardwood tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, against Princeton. Tip-off is 6:00 pm at the Pizzitola Sports Center.