P-Bruins Beat Bears in first of Back-to-Back Games Against Hershey at the Dunk

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears Friday night 4-3 in the first of back-to-back home games with team. The P-Bruins got goals from Colby Cave, Jordan Szwarz, Alex Grant and Anton Blidh while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

In a high scoring opening period, Providence was able to jump out to a quick 1-0 lead at 4:18. After receiving the puck from Grant, Cave skated up the right side and beat Parker Milner five-hole for his 11th goal of the season. The P-Bruins quickly made it 2-0 as at 5:32 of the period Szwarz and Wayne Simpson executed a 2-1 break to perfection.

Simpson led Szwarz to the right of the net and he buried a one-timer for his 12th goal of the season. Kelly Zajac cut the Hershey deficit to 2-1 at 9:29 with his first goal of the season, but again the P-Bruins had an answer towards the end of the period. At 16:49, Grant sent a wrist-shot by everyone from the left point and extended the lead to 3-1. Jake DeBrusk and Tyler Randell picked up assists on the play as Providence entered the break up two goals.

Similar to the first period, the P-Bruins beautifully took advantage of a 2-1 break, this time with Cave and Blidh. Just 1:06 into the period, Cave sent a pass to Blidh for a one-timer, and he blasted one by for eighth goal of the year. The goal chased Milner from the game as Providence went up 4-1. Hershey tried to fight back at 6:24, taking advantage of a turnover. Stanislav Galiev stole the puck near the net and put a nice move on McIntyre to score is 13th goal of the season. The unassisted tally made things 4-2 Bruins heading into the second intermission.

Hershey dominated the third period offensively in a vigorous attempt to make a comeback. At 2:31, another Providence turnover led to another Bears goal. Paul Carey stole the puck away behind the net and found Galiev for his second goal of the night to make the score 4-3. The Bears continued to apply pressure, but McIntyre was up to the task and stonewalled the comeback attempt right there as Providence held on for the victory.

McIntyre stopped 29 of 32 shots, Milner stopped 11 of 15, and Vitek Vanecek stopped all 18 shots after entering the game in the second. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. These two clubs meet again tomorrow night at the Dunk for a 7:05 pm faceoff before the P-Bruins complete their weekend at home against Wilkes-Barre Scranton at 3:05 pm.