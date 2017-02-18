Brown Falls Short Against Dartmouth at Meehan Auditorium

Brown news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rookie Brent Beaudoin (Londonderry, N.H.) scored a pair of third-period goals to trim the deficit to one late in the game, but the Brown men’s hockey team fell to Dartmouth, 5-4, in ECAC action Friday night at Meehan Auditorium.

Dartmouth improved to 10-13-3 overall and 7-10-2 in the ECAC to split the season series, while Brown dropped to 4-20-2, 3-15-1.

After Beaduoin scored an extra-attacker goal with 1:26 remaining to pull the Bears within one, a final attempt from Tyler Bird (Andover, Mass.) rattled off the crossbar with two seconds on the clock, as the Big Green held on for the win.

Sam Lafferty (Hollidaysburg, Pa.) added one goal and one assist, while Bird also scored in the first period for the Bears. Max Willman (Barnstable, Mass.) recorded a multiple-point game with a pair of assists.

Grant Opperman paced the Big Green with a hat trick and goalie Devin Buffalo made 24 saves in the win. Rookie Gavin Nieto (Yorba Linda, Calif.) stopped 23 shots in the loss, before giving way to senior Tim Ernst (Pickering, Ontario), who had 16 saves.

Brown raced out to a two-goal lead with a pair of goals in the opening 3:21 of the contest. Bird opened the scoring at 1:09 with his fifth of the season, as his shot was initially stopped by Buffalo, before the puck hit the back of a defenseman and went into the net for the early lead.

Lafferty gave the Bears a two-goal lead at 3:21 with his 11th of the season. He combined with Willman for some impressive passing into the offensive end and finished for his third goal in as many games.

Opperman notched a pair of goals during the remainder of the period, including a power-play goal at 15:19, to even the score at two goals apiece heading into the first intermission.

Dartmouth carried over its momentum into the second period, as Corey Kalk netted an unassisted goal from the right circle at 4:34. Opperman completed his hat trick at 12:19 as he tapped home a rebound right in front for a two-goal lead heading into the third period.

Beaudoin scored the first of two third-period goals at 12:53, ripping a shot from the slot on a feed from Tyler Wood (Manchester, Mass.) for his fourth of the season.

After Brown pulled Ernst with 3:36 left in the period, Beaudoin’s second of the frame trimmed the deficit to one with 1:26 remaining, but Bird’s final bid in the waning seconds hit the crossbar to keep the score intact.

Brown will host No. 3 Harvard tomorrow at 7 PM on senior night.